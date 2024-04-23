In trading on Tuesday, diagnostics shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of VolitionRx, up about 41.5% and shares of GeneDx Holdings up about 15.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led by Absci, trading up by about 11.9% and Tiziana Life Sciences, trading up by about 11.4% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Diagnostics, Biotechnology Stocks

