Tuesday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Rubber & Plastics

October 10, 2023 — 12:08 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, department stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of Big Lots, up about 11.3% and shares of The RealReal up about 10% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rubber & plastics shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Tupperware Brands, trading higher by about 21.4% and Lightwave Logic, trading higher by about 6.8% on Tuesday.

