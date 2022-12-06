Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Music & Electronics Stores

December 06, 2022 — 01:53 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, consumer services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Vivint Smart Home, up about 32.4% and shares of Beachbody up about 10.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Conns, trading up by about 10% and Global Industrial, trading up by about 1.2% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
