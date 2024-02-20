Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 2.6%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 1.76% year-to-date. Conagra Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.38% year-to-date, and General Mills Inc is up 1.90% year-to-date. Combined, CAG and GIS make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 3.16% on a year-to-date basis. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is down 2.71% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp, is down 7.68% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and PCG make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.6%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|0.0%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.0%
