Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 2.6%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 1.76% year-to-date. Conagra Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.38% year-to-date, and General Mills Inc is up 1.90% year-to-date. Combined, CAG and GIS make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 3.16% on a year-to-date basis. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is down 2.71% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp, is down 7.68% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and PCG make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.6% Utilities +0.1% Healthcare 0.0% Financial 0.0% Services -0.1% Industrial -0.5% Materials -0.6% Energy -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.