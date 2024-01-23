Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.7% and 4.1%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 0.27% year-to-date. Procter & Gamble Company, meanwhile, is up 6.26% year-to-date, and Archer Daniels Midland Co., is down 25.49% year-to-date. Combined, PG and ADM make up approximately 18.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 4.59% on a year-to-date basis. Verizon Communications Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.81% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 16.37% year-to-date. ENPH makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.0%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Energy
|-0.0%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.7%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.