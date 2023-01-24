Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) and Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.8% and 3.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and down 2.77% year-to-date. PACCAR Inc., meanwhile, is up 11.99% year-to-date, and Cummins, Inc. is up 3.76% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Industrial stocks, Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) and Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 2.41% on a year-to-date basis. Raytheon Technologies Corp, meanwhile, is down 2.25% year-to-date, and Caterpillar Inc. is up 8.50% year-to-date. Combined, RTX and CAT make up approximately 9.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.5% Industrial +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Financial +0.2% Services -0.0% Materials -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.6% Energy -1.1% Healthcare -1.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.