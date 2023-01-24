Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) and Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.8% and 3.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and down 2.77% year-to-date. PACCAR Inc., meanwhile, is up 11.99% year-to-date, and Cummins, Inc. is up 3.76% year-to-date.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Industrial stocks, Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) and Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 2.41% on a year-to-date basis. Raytheon Technologies Corp, meanwhile, is down 2.25% year-to-date, and Caterpillar Inc. is up 8.50% year-to-date. Combined, RTX and CAT make up approximately 9.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Services
|-0.0%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-1.1%
|Healthcare
|-1.2%
Also see: Cheap Financial Stocks
Funds Holding XBUY
OPEN Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.