Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 4.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 0.24% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.12% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc is up 3.87% year-to-date. CHD makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) and Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.7% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 4.76% on a year-to-date basis. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, is up 15.11% year-to-date, and Signature Bank is up 8.73% year-to-date. Combined, MS and SBNY make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.3% Financial +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.2% Services +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Utilities -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Energy -0.2% Materials -1.1%

