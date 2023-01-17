Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 4.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 0.24% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.12% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc is up 3.87% year-to-date. CHD makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) and Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.7% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 4.76% on a year-to-date basis. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, is up 15.11% year-to-date, and Signature Bank is up 8.73% year-to-date. Combined, MS and SBNY make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-1.1%
Also see: XCOM market cap history
ZNTL Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.