Tuesday Sector Leaders: Computers, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

February 14, 2023 — 12:42 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of Diebold Nixdorf, up about 20.4% and shares of Arista Networks up about 2.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by North European Oil Royality Trust, trading up by about 5.8% and Research Frontiers, trading higher by about 3.6% on Tuesday.

