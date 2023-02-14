In trading on Tuesday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of Diebold Nixdorf, up about 20.4% and shares of Arista Networks up about 2.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by North European Oil Royality Trust, trading up by about 5.8% and Research Frontiers, trading higher by about 3.6% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Computers, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

