In trading on Tuesday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.7%. Leading the group were shares of Quantum, up about 14% and shares of Aurora Innovation up about 10.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Nabors Industries, trading higher by about 4.2% and Granite Ridge Resources, trading up by about 3.9% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Computers, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

