Tuesday Sector Leaders: Computers, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Tuesday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Arista Networks, up about 12.4% and shares of Tusimple Holdings up about 10.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by LGI Homes, trading higher by about 5.9% and Topbuild, trading higher by about 5.3% on Tuesday.

