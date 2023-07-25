In trading on Tuesday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Logitech International, up about 13.6% and shares of Xerox Holdings up about 8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by POSCO Holdings, trading higher by about 11% and Alcoa, trading up by about 5.8% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.