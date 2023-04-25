In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.1%. Leading the group were shares of British American Tobacco Industries, up about 0.9% and shares of Altria Group up about 0.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led by Alignment Healthcare, trading higher by about 4.5% and Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, trading higher by about 3.5% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

