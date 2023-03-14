Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Credit Services & Lending Stocks

March 14, 2023 — 11:59 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.3%. Leading the group were shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 59.9% and shares of First Republic Bank up about 56.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the day by about 4.9% as a group, led by Axos Financial, trading higher by about 11.3% and Velocity Financial, trading higher by about 9.4% on Tuesday.

