In trading on Tuesday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.3%. Leading the group were shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 59.9% and shares of First Republic Bank up about 56.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the day by about 4.9% as a group, led by Axos Financial, trading higher by about 11.3% and Velocity Financial, trading higher by about 9.4% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Credit Services & Lending Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.