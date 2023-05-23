In trading on Tuesday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 18.8% and shares of First Foundation up about 15.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by Recursion Pharmaceuticals, trading higher by about 20% and Sangamo Therapeutics, trading up by about 16.2% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Biotechnology Stocks

