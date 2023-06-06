Tuesday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Apparel Stores

News & Insights

In trading on Tuesday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.3%. Leading the group were shares of Rbb Bancorp, up about 12.2% and shares of Independent Bank Group up about 11.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 4.7% as a group, led by Genesco, trading up by about 11.2% and Childrens Place, trading up by about 11.2% on Tuesday.

