Tuesday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Rivian Automotive, up about 6.9% and shares of Carvana up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are aerospace & defense shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Archer Aviation, trading higher by about 17.8% and Rocket Lab USA, trading higher by about 10.7% on Tuesday.

