Tuesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Textiles

February 28, 2023 — 12:04 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Chico's FAS, up about 24.3% and shares of Abercrombie & Fitch up about 4.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are textiles shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by HanesBrands, trading higher by about 5.3% and Under Armour, trading up by about 5.1% on Tuesday.

