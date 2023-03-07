Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Consumer Services

March 07, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of ThredUp, up about 59.7% and shares of Caleres up about 3.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer services shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by WW International, trading higher by about 37.3% and Riskified, trading up by about 3.5% on Tuesday.

