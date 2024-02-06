News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

February 06, 2024 — 01:36 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Frontier Group Holdings, up about 21.9% and shares of Spirit Airlines up about 14.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Tellurian, trading higher by about 30.1% and Battalion Oil, trading higher by about 8.8% on Tuesday.

