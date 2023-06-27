News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, General Contractors & Builders

June 27, 2023 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Tuesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of Hawaiian Holdings, up about 16.1% and shares of Mesa Air Group up about 11.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led by Beazer Homes USA, trading up by about 6% and Cavco Industries, trading up by about 5.2% on Tuesday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
