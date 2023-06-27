Tuesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Tuesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of Hawaiian Holdings, up about 16.1% and shares of Mesa Air Group up about 11.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led by Beazer Homes USA, trading up by about 6% and Cavco Industries, trading up by about 5.2% on Tuesday.

