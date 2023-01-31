In trading on Tuesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Appharvest, up about 8.9% and shares of Dole up about 8.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led by Pultegroup, trading higher by about 9.5% and NVR, trading up by about 6.5% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, General Contractors & Builders

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.