In trading on Tuesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Adecoagro, up about 11.6% and shares of Cresud SA Comercial Industrial Financiera Y Agropecuaria up about 4.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by TuSimple Holdings, trading higher by about 6.9% and Apple, trading higher by about 2.5% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Computers

