In trading on Tuesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of AppHarvest, up about 8.5% and shares of Adecoagro up about 2.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are beverages & wineries shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Celsius Holdings, trading higher by about 3.5% and Molson Coors Beverage, trading up by about 2.6% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Beverages & Wineries

