Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 23.25% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 53.19% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 11.77% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and AES make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 14.85% on a year-to-date basis. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.18% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 20.62% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and MRNA make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
|Energy
|-2.0%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PIII
MODV Videos
ACM Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.