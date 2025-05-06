Markets
CEG

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

May 06, 2025 — 03:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 10.8% and 3.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 7.38% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 23.15% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 5.37% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and VST make up approximately 10.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Financial stocks, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 2.20% on a year-to-date basis. Marketaxess Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.90% year-to-date, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is up 19.34% year-to-date. Combined, MKTX and AJG make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+1.1%
Financial-0.6%
Consumer Products-0.7%
Technology & Communications-0.7%
Energy-0.7%
Services-0.9%
Materials-0.9%
Industrial-1.2%
Healthcare-2.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 FTRI YTD Return
 OLLI shares outstanding history
 ROVI Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FTRI YTD Return-> OLLI shares outstanding history-> ROVI Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CEG
VST
XLU
MKTX
AJG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.