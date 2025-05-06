Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 10.8% and 3.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 7.38% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 23.15% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 5.37% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and VST make up approximately 10.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Financial stocks, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 2.20% on a year-to-date basis. Marketaxess Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.90% year-to-date, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is up 19.34% year-to-date. Combined, MKTX and AJG make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.1%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.7%
|Energy
|-0.7%
|Services
|-0.9%
|Materials
|-0.9%
|Industrial
|-1.2%
|Healthcare
|-2.4%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
FTRI YTD Return
OLLI shares outstanding history
ROVI Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.