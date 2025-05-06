Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 10.8% and 3.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 7.38% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 23.15% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 5.37% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and VST make up approximately 10.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Financial stocks, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 2.20% on a year-to-date basis. Marketaxess Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.90% year-to-date, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is up 19.34% year-to-date. Combined, MKTX and AJG make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Financial -0.6% Consumer Products -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.7% Energy -0.7% Services -0.9% Materials -0.9% Industrial -1.2% Healthcare -2.4%

