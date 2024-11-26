Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.7% and 5.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 32.68% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 96.24% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 125.68% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and CEG make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 37.05% on a year-to-date basis. Allstate Corp, meanwhile, is up 49.89% year-to-date, and Welltower Inc is up 56.34% year-to-date. ALL makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Financial +0.2% Industrial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Energy -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.5% Healthcare -0.5% Materials -1.1%

