Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.7% and 5.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 32.68% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 96.24% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 125.68% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and CEG make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 37.05% on a year-to-date basis. Allstate Corp, meanwhile, is up 49.89% year-to-date, and Welltower Inc is up 56.34% year-to-date. ALL makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-1.1%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Preferred Stock Newsletters
Funds Holding KBWY
SVMK YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.