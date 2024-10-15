Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.1%. Within the sector, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 30.44% year-to-date. Consolidated Edison Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.79% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 9.62% year-to-date. Combined, ED and ES make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.0%. Among large Financial stocks, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.7% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 26.56% on a year-to-date basis. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is up 6.22% year-to-date, and Raymond James Financial Inc is up 22.35% year-to-date. Combined, SCHW and RJF make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Financial +1.0% Services +0.8% Consumer Products +0.3% Healthcare +0.2% Materials +0.2% Industrial -0.0% Technology & Communications -1.2% Energy -2.5%

