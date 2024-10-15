News & Insights

Markets
ED

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

October 15, 2024 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.1%. Within the sector, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 30.44% year-to-date. Consolidated Edison Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.79% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 9.62% year-to-date. Combined, ED and ES make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.0%. Among large Financial stocks, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.7% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 26.56% on a year-to-date basis. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is up 6.22% year-to-date, and Raymond James Financial Inc is up 22.35% year-to-date. Combined, SCHW and RJF make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+1.1%
Financial+1.0%
Services+0.8%
Consumer Products+0.3%
Healthcare+0.2%
Materials+0.2%
Industrial-0.0%
Technology & Communications-1.2%
Energy-2.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Dividend Growth Stocks
 Institutional Holders of CLA
 Institutional Holders of MUAG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ED
ES
XLU
SCHW
RJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.