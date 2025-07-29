Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 12.71% year-to-date. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 15.83% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 17.82% year-to-date. Combined, NI and ETR make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 5.00% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.39% year-to-date, and Kinder Morgan Inc. is up 4.00% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and KMI make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Energy +0.4% Financial +0.3% Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.7% Services -0.8% Materials -1.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 QTTB Options Chain

 Institutional Holders of OCN

 NNY Dividend History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.