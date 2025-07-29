Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

July 29, 2025 — 02:36 pm EDT

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 12.71% year-to-date. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 15.83% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 17.82% year-to-date. Combined, NI and ETR make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 5.00% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.39% year-to-date, and Kinder Morgan Inc. is up 4.00% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and KMI make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.7%
Energy+0.4%
Financial+0.3%
Healthcare+0.1%
Consumer Products-0.2%
Technology & Communications-0.2%
Industrial-0.7%
Services-0.8%
Materials-1.4%

