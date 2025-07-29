Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 12.71% year-to-date. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 15.83% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 17.82% year-to-date. Combined, NI and ETR make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 5.00% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.39% year-to-date, and Kinder Morgan Inc. is up 4.00% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and KMI make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
|Services
|-0.8%
|Materials
|-1.4%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
QTTB Options Chain
Institutional Holders of OCN
NNY Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.