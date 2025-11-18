In trading on Tuesday, transportation services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Massimo Group, up about 26.9% and shares of International Seaways up about 1.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Philip Morris International, trading higher by about 2.2% and Altria Group, trading up by about 1.3% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Transportation Services, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

