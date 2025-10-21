Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Textiles, General Contractors & Builders

October 21, 2025 — 12:14 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, textiles shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of VFC, up about 5.3% and shares of Carter's up about 5.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by LGI Homes, trading higher by about 4% and Dream Finders Homes, trading up by about 3.9% on Tuesday.

