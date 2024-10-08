Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.8%. Within that group, Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 4.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 18.59% year-to-date. Palantir Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 138.70% year-to-date, and Palo Alto Networks, Inc is up 20.14% year-to-date. Combined, PLTR and PANW make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.3% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 14.99% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.35% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co. is up 42.15% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and TSCO make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.8% Services +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Financial +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Utilities +0.1% Consumer Products 0.0% Materials -0.7% Energy -2.4%

