News & Insights

Markets
PLTR

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

October 08, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.8%. Within that group, Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 4.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 18.59% year-to-date. Palantir Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 138.70% year-to-date, and Palo Alto Networks, Inc is up 20.14% year-to-date. Combined, PLTR and PANW make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.3% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 14.99% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.35% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co. is up 42.15% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and TSCO make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.8%
Services+0.5%
Healthcare+0.4%
Financial+0.4%
Industrial+0.4%
Utilities+0.1%
Consumer Products0.0%
Materials-0.7%
Energy-2.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 WLKP Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of CELC
 KeyCorp MACD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR
PANW
XLK
CCL
TSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.