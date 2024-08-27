Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 2.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 16.19% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 50.89% year-to-date, and Qualcomm Inc is up 21.70% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and QCOM make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) and ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.4% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 14.71% on a year-to-date basis. Insulet Corp, meanwhile, is down 10.57% year-to-date, and ResMed Inc. is up 38.89% year-to-date. Combined, PODD and RMD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-1.0%
