Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.0%. Within that group, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 5.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.8% on the day, and up 11.06% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 132.79% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc is up 37.74% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and MPWR make up approximately 20.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.4% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 8.09% on a year-to-date basis. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 36.40% year-to-date, and Nike, is down 26.91% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.0% Consumer Products +1.2% Services +1.2% Healthcare +1.1% Materials +1.1% Industrial +1.0% Financial +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Energy -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 High-Yield Canadian Energy Stocks

 TMFG Videos

 ESBF Split History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.