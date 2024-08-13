Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.0%. Within that group, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 5.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.8% on the day, and up 11.06% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 132.79% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc is up 37.74% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and MPWR make up approximately 20.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.4% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 8.09% on a year-to-date basis. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 36.40% year-to-date, and Nike, is down 26.91% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+2.0%
|Consumer Products
|+1.2%
|Services
|+1.2%
|Healthcare
|+1.1%
|Materials
|+1.1%
|Industrial
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Energy
|-1.0%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
High-Yield Canadian Energy Stocks
TMFG Videos
ESBF Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.