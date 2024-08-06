Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.4%. Within that group, Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) and Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 13.0% and 7.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.5% on the day, and up 3.25% year-to-date. Kenvue Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.65% year-to-date, and Fox Corp is up 32.12% year-to-date. FOXA makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.2% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 3.0% in midday trading, and up 6.30% on a year-to-date basis. Uber Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.57% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 115.62% year-to-date. NVDA makes up approximately 19.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +2.4% Technology & Communications +2.4% Financial +2.3% Industrial +2.1% Energy +1.9% Materials +1.8% Consumer Products +1.6% Utilities +1.6% Healthcare +1.5%



