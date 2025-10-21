Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Industrial

October 21, 2025 — 03:06 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within the sector, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.2% and 5.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 9.60% year-to-date. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is up 90.92% year-to-date, and lululemon athletica inc, is down 52.42% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and LULU make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.0%. Among large Industrial stocks, RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) and Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.4% and 7.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 18.82% on a year-to-date basis. RTX Corp, meanwhile, is up 52.25% year-to-date, and Gartner Inc, is down 46.66% year-to-date. RTX makes up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Services+1.1%
Industrial+1.0%
Consumer Products+0.7%
Technology & Communications+0.7%
Healthcare+0.6%
Financial+0.5%
Materials+0.5%
Energy+0.3%
Utilities-0.9%

