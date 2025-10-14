Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.6%. Within the sector, Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) and Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 8.16% year-to-date. Airbnb Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.54% year-to-date, and Walmart Inc is up 18.47% year-to-date. Combined, ABNB and WMT make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.6%. Among large Financial stocks, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.8% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and up 12.00% on a year-to-date basis. Wells Fargo & Co, meanwhile, is up 24.00% year-to-date, and KKR & CO Inc, is down 13.89% year-to-date. Combined, WFC and KKR make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.6% Financial +1.6% Industrial +1.6% Materials +1.5% Utilities +1.2% Healthcare +1.1% Consumer Products +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.3% Energy +0.2%

