RDFN

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Real Estate, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

August 13, 2024 — 12:03 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Redfin, up about 9.3% and shares of Re/Max Holdings up about 7.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by PACS Group, trading up by about 14.8% and Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, trading up by about 5% on Tuesday.

