In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Galiano Gold, up about 16.4% and shares of Centerra Gold up about 10.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by CADIZ, trading higher by about 6% and Middlesex Water, trading higher by about 2.6% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Water Utilities

