Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.9%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 7.66% year-to-date. Sherwin-Williams Co, meanwhile, is up 4.97% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 31.45% year-to-date. Combined, SHW and NUE make up approximately 11.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) and United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.0% and 7.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 19.20% on a year-to-date basis. PayPal Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.10% year-to-date, and United Parcel Service Inc, is down 19.73% year-to-date. UPS makes up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.3% Industrial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Services -0.5% Healthcare -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Energy -0.9% Financial -1.1% Utilities -1.2%

