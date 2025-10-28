Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.9%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 7.66% year-to-date. Sherwin-Williams Co, meanwhile, is up 4.97% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 31.45% year-to-date. Combined, SHW and NUE make up approximately 11.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) and United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.0% and 7.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 19.20% on a year-to-date basis. PayPal Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.10% year-to-date, and United Parcel Service Inc, is down 19.73% year-to-date. UPS makes up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.7%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
|Energy
|-0.9%
|Financial
|-1.1%
|Utilities
|-1.2%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
GLIBA Stock Predictions
OPTN Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of TOCA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.