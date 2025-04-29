Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) and Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 0.02% year-to-date. Sherwin-Williams Co, meanwhile, is up 3.51% year-to-date, and Ball Corp, is down 4.73% year-to-date. Combined, SHW and BALL make up approximately 9.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.9%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH) and Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 2.06% on a year-to-date basis. Labcorp Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.83% year-to-date, and Pfizer Inc, is down 8.07% year-to-date. Combined, LH and PFE make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.1% Healthcare +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Utilities +0.8% Industrial +0.7% Financial +0.6% Services +0.4% Energy -0.0%

