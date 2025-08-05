Markets
BLDR

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Financial

August 05, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.8%. Within that group, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and DuPont (Symbol: DD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 6.19% year-to-date. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.74% year-to-date, and DuPont, is down 3.10% year-to-date. DD makes up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 7.93% on a year-to-date basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions, meanwhile, is up 17.14% year-to-date, and UnitedHealth Group Inc, is down 49.74% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Materials+0.8%
Financial+0.5%
Consumer Products+0.4%
Services-0.1%
Industrial-0.2%
Healthcare-0.6%
Technology & Communications-0.7%
Energy-0.8%
Utilities-0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 ASM Videos
 Funds Holding MGTA
 Funds Holding BKU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ASM Videos-> Funds Holding MGTA-> Funds Holding BKU-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BLDR
DD
XLB
BR
UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.