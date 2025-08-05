Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.8%. Within that group, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and DuPont (Symbol: DD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 6.19% year-to-date. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.74% year-to-date, and DuPont, is down 3.10% year-to-date. DD makes up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 7.93% on a year-to-date basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions, meanwhile, is up 17.14% year-to-date, and UnitedHealth Group Inc, is down 49.74% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.8% Financial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Services -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Healthcare -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.7% Energy -0.8% Utilities -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 ASM Videos

 Funds Holding MGTA

 Funds Holding BKU



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.