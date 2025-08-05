Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.8%. Within that group, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and DuPont (Symbol: DD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 6.19% year-to-date. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.74% year-to-date, and DuPont, is down 3.10% year-to-date. DD makes up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 7.93% on a year-to-date basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions, meanwhile, is up 17.14% year-to-date, and UnitedHealth Group Inc, is down 49.74% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.8%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.7%
|Energy
|-0.8%
|Utilities
|-0.9%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
ASM Videos
Funds Holding MGTA
Funds Holding BKU
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.