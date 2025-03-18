News & Insights

Markets
MOS

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Energy

March 18, 2025 — 03:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.1%. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.3%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 3.36% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 11.09% year-to-date, and International Paper Co, is down 2.08% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and IP make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.35% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.74% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 13.47% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Materials-0.1%
Energy-0.2%
Healthcare-0.3%
Financial-0.3%
Utilities-0.6%
Consumer Products-0.7%
Industrial-0.8%
Services-0.9%
Technology & Communications-0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Funds Holding SYRX
 Institutional Holders of ALP
 IBML shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding SYRX-> Institutional Holders of ALP-> IBML shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MOS
IP
XLB
EQT
CTRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.