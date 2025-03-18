Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.1%. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.3%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 3.36% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 11.09% year-to-date, and International Paper Co, is down 2.08% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and IP make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.35% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.74% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 13.47% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials -0.1% Energy -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -0.3% Utilities -0.6% Consumer Products -0.7% Industrial -0.8% Services -0.9% Technology & Communications -0.9%

