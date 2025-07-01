Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, up 2.8%. Within that group, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.1% and 7.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 2.6% on the day, and up 8.08% year-to-date. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 10.89% year-to-date, and Packaging Corp of America, is down 8.82% year-to-date. PKG makes up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 2.0%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.2% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 9.40% on a year-to-date basis. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is up 42.79% year-to-date, and Hershey Company is up 5.22% year-to-date. HSY makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.8% Consumer Products +2.0% Services +1.8% Healthcare +1.5% Industrial +1.3% Financial +1.1% Energy +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.3% Utilities +0.2%

