Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.7%. Within that group, Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 5.30% year-to-date. Masco Corp., meanwhile, is up 5.54% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 21.42% year-to-date. CE makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 8.14% on a year-to-date basis. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.88% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc is up 5.89% year-to-date. Combined, KDP and CHD make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Consumer Products
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
|Energy
|-1.4%
