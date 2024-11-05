Tuesday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Industrial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.2%. Within that group, Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR) and GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.6% and 6.5%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 20.14% year-to-date. Emerson Electric Co., meanwhile, is up 21.94% year-to-date, and GE Vernova Inc is up 139.81% year-to-date. Combined, EMR and GEV make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 22.6% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 18.08% on a year-to-date basis. Palantir Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 195.81% year-to-date, and Intel Corp, is down 53.00% year-to-date. Combined, PLTR and INTC make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.0% Utilities +0.9% Financial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Services +0.7% Energy +0.7% Healthcare +0.6% Materials +0.1%

