Tuesday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Industrial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.2%. Within the sector, Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 5.0%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 2.3% on the day, and up 12.92% year-to-date. Delta Air Lines Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.45% year-to-date, and United Airlines Holdings Inc is up 12.75% year-to-date. Combined, DAL and UAL make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 2.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.8% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and up 8.29% on a year-to-date basis. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 1.99% year-to-date, and Masco Corp. is up 11.08% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +2.2% Materials +2.2% Services +1.8% Healthcare +1.6% Consumer Products +1.3% Financial +1.2% Utilities +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.8% Energy +0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Communications Services Dividend Stocks

 ETRN Options Chain

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SDS



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.