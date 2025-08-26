Tuesday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Industrial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) and Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 16.39% year-to-date. Boeing Co., meanwhile, is up 31.62% year-to-date, and Southwest Airlines Co is up 0.30% year-to-date. Combined, BA and LUV make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) and Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 11.13% on a year-to-date basis. Synchrony Financial, meanwhile, is up 17.07% year-to-date, and Capital One Financial Corp is up 26.79% year-to-date. Combined, SYF and COF make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +0.2% Financial +0.1% Utilities 0.0% Healthcare 0.0% Materials -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.4% Energy -0.6%

