Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, up 1.8%. Within the sector, Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.5% and 4.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 10.39% year-to-date. Viatris Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.08% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 37.64% year-to-date. Combined, VTRS and MRNA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.8%. Among large Energy stocks, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 9.80% on a year-to-date basis. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 10.19% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 33.42% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and EQT make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.8% Energy +1.8% Consumer Products +1.3% Materials +0.9% Financial +0.8% Services +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Utilities +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 BYNOU Historical Stock Prices

 ALLK Stock Predictions

 GL MACD



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.