Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

November 11, 2025 — 02:38 pm EST

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, up 1.8%. Within the sector, Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.5% and 4.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 10.39% year-to-date. Viatris Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.08% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 37.64% year-to-date. Combined, VTRS and MRNA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.8%. Among large Energy stocks, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 9.80% on a year-to-date basis. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 10.19% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 33.42% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and EQT make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+1.8%
Energy+1.8%
Consumer Products+1.3%
Materials+0.9%
Financial+0.8%
Services+0.5%
Industrial+0.4%
Utilities+0.2%
Technology & Communications-0.4%

