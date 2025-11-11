Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, up 1.8%. Within the sector, Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.5% and 4.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 10.39% year-to-date. Viatris Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.08% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 37.64% year-to-date. Combined, VTRS and MRNA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.8%. Among large Energy stocks, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 9.80% on a year-to-date basis. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 10.19% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 33.42% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and EQT make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+1.8%
|Energy
|+1.8%
|Consumer Products
|+1.3%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Financial
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
