Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.1%. Within the sector, Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 3.41% year-to-date. Pfizer Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.61% year-to-date, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. is up 16.00% year-to-date. Combined, PFE and BMY make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 6.86% on a year-to-date basis. Nike, meanwhile, is down 26.32% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc is up 88.95% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Services -0.3% Utilities -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.5% Materials -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Financial -1.0% Energy -1.3%

