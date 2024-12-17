Markets
PFE

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

December 17, 2024 — 02:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.1%. Within the sector, Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 3.41% year-to-date. Pfizer Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.61% year-to-date, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. is up 16.00% year-to-date. Combined, PFE and BMY make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 6.86% on a year-to-date basis. Nike, meanwhile, is down 26.32% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc is up 88.95% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+0.1%
Consumer Products-0.1%
Services-0.3%
Utilities-0.3%
Technology & Communications-0.5%
Materials-0.6%
Industrial-0.8%
Financial-1.0%
Energy-1.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 SPGM shares outstanding history
 DECK DMA
 Institutional Holders of AMED

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SPGM shares outstanding history-> DECK DMA-> Institutional Holders of AMED-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
BMY
XLV
NKE
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.