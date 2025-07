In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.8%. Leading the group were shares of Horton, up about 13.9% and shares of LGI Homes up about 9.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by Children's Place, trading higher by about 18.9% and The RealReal, trading up by about 10.9% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Apparel Stores

